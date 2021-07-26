‘Very rare find.’ Two-headed sea turtle hatchling discovered at Edisto Beach State Park in South Carolina

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Edisto Beach State Park sea turtle patrol had a very rare find during a recent routine nest inventory; a two-headed hatching!

According to employees at the park, about three to five days after a sea turtle nest shows signs of a major emergence, they dig down to determine the success of the nest by counting the hatched eggs, unhatched eggs, and on occasions also find live hatchlings.

“While performing an inventory this past Wednesday, patrollers and volunteers found three alive loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings still in the chamber, but one hatchling in particular stood out because it had two heads!” South Carolina State Parks shared. “This two-headed hatchling is the result of a genetic mutation.”

Other two-headed hatchlings have been found in South Carolina in past years, but this is a first for the patrol team at Edisto Beach State Park, officials said.

After a few photos, the rare hatchling, along with the two others found, were released into the ocean.