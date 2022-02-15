Trial ends early for man sentenced in 1976 rape and murder of Chester woman

South Carolina
Posted: / Updated:
Charles Coleman

Charles Coleman

February 20 2022 02:30 pm

CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 1976 rape and murder case out of South Carolina came to a close Tuesday, moments before opening statements were set to begin.

Charles Ugvine Coleman was scheduled to start trial for the sexual assault and killing of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson of Chester County. Although Wilson was found dead in 1976, Coleman wasn’t arrested until October of 2020.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Law enforcement says a DNA identification led to Coleman’s eventual arrest. He pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

Since Coleman was sentenced under 1976 law, he will be eligible for parole after 10 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories