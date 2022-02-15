Trial ends early for man sentenced in 1976 rape and murder of Chester woman

CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 1976 rape and murder case out of South Carolina came to a close Tuesday, moments before opening statements were set to begin.

Charles Ugvine Coleman was scheduled to start trial for the sexual assault and killing of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson of Chester County. Although Wilson was found dead in 1976, Coleman wasn’t arrested until October of 2020.

Law enforcement says a DNA identification led to Coleman’s eventual arrest. He pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Since Coleman was sentenced under 1976 law, he will be eligible for parole after 10 years.