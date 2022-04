(STORYFUL) — Severe weather threatened parts of South Carolina with strong wind, heavy rain, hail, and tornadoes on Tuesday, April 5, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

This video taken by Scott Malyerck captures torrential rain and the wail of a tornado siren near downtown Newberry on Tuesday, as the NWS warned of the possibility of pea-sized hail.

The service confirmed a tornado touched down and was traveling from Allendale County into Bamberg County on Tuesday afternoon.