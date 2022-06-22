HARTSVILLE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested a Taco Bell employee accused of taking pictures of customers’ credit cards and using the card numbers to buy items for herself.

According to Hartsville Police, Laquawanda Hawkins faces four counts of card theft, four counts of financial identity fraud, and four counts of fraudulently receiving goods or services.

Investigators say surveillance video from the restaurant shows Hawkins taking pictures of the customers’ cards on her phone, even when a manager was right behind her stocking shelves.

Customers who used the drive-thru of the Taco Bell location reported receiving fraudulent charges, including charges from a Pizza Hut, and more than $600 in scooter rentals.