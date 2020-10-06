Suspect who fired at officer charged with attempted murder in Laurens County

South Carolina


A suspect who fired a gun at an officer in Laurens County has been charged with attempted murder, local officials said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls on Sunday near Gray Court regarding a domestic incident. A victim reported damage to personal property including a smashed passenger side window on a vehicle.

When officers arrived, a confrontation ensued between them and Richard Hill Jr., 30. The suspect then fired his gun at a deputy’s vehicle, the police report indicated.

Hill Jr. faces multiple charges including malicious injury and unlawful carrying of a gun.

SLED has been called in to conduct an independent investigation.

This investigation remains open and active.

