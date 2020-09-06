Suspect injures deputy in Lexington County shooting

A deputy was injured in a shooting in Lexington County, South Carolina on Saturday, local officials say.
Officers responded to calls regarding a domestic dispute in Lexington County on Saturday.
A confrontation took place between a deputy from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office and Mark Cote, 70, and shots were fired, injuring the deputy.
The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A standoff then ensued for hours as Cote went back into his home with his gun. Ultimately Cote surrendered and was arrested.
This is the second officer-involved shooting this year and 30 in South Carolina in 2020.
This remains an active investigation.
