Suspect in custody, K9 injured after South Carolina standoff

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man accused of shooting at his mother and injuring a sheriff’s office K9 was arrested Wednesday night after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man fired three rounds at his mother on Gunter Rd. Deputies said she ran to a neighbor’s home and the SWAT team responded at about 8:30 p.m.

A sheriff’s office K9 was sent into a residence with an entry team. The K9 bit the suspect and the suspect shot the K9, according to the sheriff’s office.

The K9 was transported to the vet in a patrol vehicle and is doing well. He has a shattered femur and gunshot wound above his eye. The K9 is expected to have surgery.

The handler is okay, deputies said.

Deputies also sent robots to monitor the suspect. They deployed gas and less-lethal options, according to the sheriff’s office.

The standoff ended at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The suspect is in the hospital at this time and will be taken to the Greenville County Detention Center when released.

Their identity has not yet been released.