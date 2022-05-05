GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing charges after authorities say she hit another woman with her car in the parking lot of a Goose Creek, S.C. restaurant.

Jordan Medlin, 35, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The arrest stems from an April 22 incident in which the victim said she and a woman, later identified as Medlin, got into a verbal altercation at around 8:20 p.m. in the Shannon Park Shopping Center. Goose Creek Police Department officers found the victim sitting on a curb outside Sushi101 when they arrived.

An incident report states that Medlin said “she’s white trash” in reference to the victim and threw a glass cup containing an alcoholic beverage at her.

According to police, Medlin then said she was going to get a gun from her vehicle and aggressively drove off before returning. Cell phone video captured by a witness showed Medlin’s vehicle approach the victim at a high rate of speed, slam on the brakes, accelerate again, and then strike the victim in the leg.

Medlin is being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.