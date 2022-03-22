ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – French foreigner Aurealia Mouberi was set to take the basketball court for Winthrop University for this season but those plans changed when she tore her ACL in November.

With Mouberi needing extra help now, her mother came to her rescue all the way from France. What they didn’t know was that people in the Rock Hill community were going to help them out big time.

Aureali has been on a couch with her leg propped up for the past few months. She tore her ACL in November — just days before she was scheduled to play in her first collegiate game.

She sits with her mother Clarisse Mouberi, who flew in from France to help her get around. In a home that was provided for them with the help of Winthrop’s international center and tom Hutto, a short-term rental host.

“When she told us at first that the house was not finished and was not done yet – so I thought about something every little and was not done yet – but it was completely different than what my mom and I thought it would be,” Mouberi said.

Instead of booking a hotel room for an extended stay, Hutto placed them in a small two bed, one bath Airbnb to help with their stay.

Mouberi said her mom was happy. “She was really, really happy. She was so excited. I remember when she called my dad and my sister’s and friends, and she said that the house is beautiful!” she said.

But instead of staying for a short time like they thought – Hutto’s short-term rental business donated the home to the Mouberis. Allowing them to save hundreds of dollars by staying in the Airbnb and not in a hotel.

[Mouberi’s mother speaks French, so she translated her replies for Queen City News.]

Her mother says she was happy to know that her daughter was being taken care of in the states.

“She didn’t expect to have a house like this one and she was really (inaudible) And happy in fact to know that I was secure here,” she said.

Through United International Ministries, food has been provided by several churches in the area- allowing the Mouberis to focus on school and healing.

“It was supposed to be a hard time and a sad moment because I had my surgery and then I’m always here because we can’t really go out because I can’t really walk. She said that we have no family here in the U.S. and Mr. Hutto just acts like a family member, the fact that he gave us the donation was great,” Clarisse replied in French.

The Mouberis are aware of the city’s pause on new and renewing permits for short-term rentals and they tell me they don’t understand the decision. They tell me that their arrangement wouldn’t have been possible without the short-term rental community.