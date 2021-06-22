Study: SC has third highest number of military enlistees in US, ranks 19th most patriotic state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently conducted study by WalletHub ranks South Carolina the 19th most patriotic state in America, based on a set of 13 key indicators.

The indicators were subsets of two main categories:

Military Engagement (25 points total) Average Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2013 & 2018 (No Prior Service): Triple Weight (~10.71 Points) Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults: Full Weight (~3.57 Points) Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults: Double Weight (~7.14 Points) Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

Civic Engagement (75 points total) Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election: Double Weight (~16.67 Points) Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Primary Elections: Full Weight (~8.33 Points) Volunteer Rate: Half Weight (~4.17 Points) Volunteer Hours per Resident: Half Weight (~4.17 Points) AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points) Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points) Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population: Double Weight (~16.67 Points) Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life): Full Weight (~8.33 Points) Civics Education Requirement: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)



South Carolina scored highly in the Military Engagement category, ranking the state with the third highest number of military enlistees, beat only by Georgia and Alaska.

The study ranked Montana as the most patriotic state overall, with New York ranking the least patriotic state overall.

Click here to see the full results.