CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From The Legend of Zelda to the Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007, many gamers have used a cheat code or two in playing their favorite video games – whether it’s for an extra boost or just pure fun.

A survey conducted by All Home Connections revealed that 37% of gamers said they cheated, with most South Carolina gamers using cheats for the free-to-play, battle royale game, Fortnite.

The survey reported the following most cheated-in video games in the U.S.:

Grand Theft Auto 5

Fortnite

Valheim

Among Us

Resident Evil Village

The Witcher 3

Animal Crossing

Call of Duty

Red Dead Redemption 2

Doom Eternal

Minecraft

Grand Theft Auto 5 gamers were reported to use the most cheat codes, with Fortnite gamers being the second most.

Currently, Minecraft is the least cheated-in video game.

The survey also reported that out of the 1,000 respondents, 30% admitted that using cheat codes made their games “more interesting” after completing them normally.

A breakdown by generation revealed that millennials use cheat codes the most, boomers use cheat codes the least, and both generation z and generation x only use cheat codes about half of the time, according to the study.

In recent news of popular video games such as Call of Duty experimenting to improve “anti-cheat” software, the survey reported that about 30% of respondents said that cheat codes make a game more interesting to play after beating it without cheats.

46% said using cheat codes isn’t really cheating because they are created by game developers for testing purposes, while 65% said cheat codes are acceptable when playing single-player games versus multiplayer games.