COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A State Grand Jury has handed down a slew of additional indictments against suspended attorneys Alex Murdaugh and Cory Fleming.

Most of the indictments are related to the wrongful death case involving the family’s longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died in February 2018 after what was described as a slip-and-fall accident at the Murdaugh’s property in Colleton County.

“In addition to charges previously indicted by the State Grand Jury, superseding indictment 2021-GS-47-30 issues four new charges against Murdaugh and 18 new charges against Fleming,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The indictments and subsequent charges range from money laundering to computer crimes, criminal conspiracy, false statement, or misrepresentation in connection with an insurance transaction, and breach of trust.

In this indictment, which is out of Beaufort County, the State Grand Jury charges both Murdaugh and Fleming with one count of criminal conspiracy for “conspiring to surreptitiously give Murdaugh a share of Fleming’s fee from the multi-million-dollar settlement of civil claims against Murdaugh resulting from the death of Gloria Satterfield.”

Below are the individual charges and details as provided by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson:

As to Murdaugh specifically, in addition to prior charges of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, Value $10,000 or More (3 counts); Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More (3 counts); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (3 counts), the State Grand Jury charged Murdaugh with three counts of False Statement or Misrepresentation in Connection with an Insurance Transaction, Value $50,000 or More. The new charges arise out of the alleged scheme to defraud multiple insurance companies in the course of surreptitiously delivering to Murdaugh a share of the proceeds resulting from the settlement of the claims against him. As before, the indictment alleges schemes by Murdaugh to defraud the victims of $3,483,431.95.

As to Fleming specifically, in addition to the criminal conspiracy charge, the State Grand Jury charged Fleming with three counts of False Statement or Misrepresentation in Connection with an Insurance Transaction, Value $50,000 or More; four counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or more; three counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More than $2,000 but less than $10,000; three counts of Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More; three counts of Money Laundering, Value More than $300 but less than $20,000; and one count of Computer Crime, Value More than $10,000. Fleming’s charges arise out of the alleged scheme to defraud multiple insurance companies, the personal representatives of the Estate of Gloria Satterfield, and the heirs of Gloria Satterfield in the course of surreptitiously delivering to Murdaugh a share of the proceeds resulting from settlement of the claims against him. The indictment alleges schemes by Fleming to defraud the victims of not only the $3,483,431.95 delivered to Murdaugh, but also of $140,000 wrongfully appropriated or retained by Fleming.

The crimes charged in the indictments carry the following classifications and penalties:

Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, Value $10,000 or More, is a felony punishable upon conviction by imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of up to $500.

Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More, is a felony punishable upon conviction by imprisonment for up to 20 years and/or a fine not to exceed $250,000, or twice the value of the financial transactions, whichever is greater.

Money Laundering, Value More than $300 but less than $20,000, is a felony punishable upon conviction by imprisonment for up to five years and/or a fine not to exceed $250,000, or twice the value of the financial transactions, whichever is greater.

Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More, is a felony punishable upon conviction by imprisonment for up to five years and/or a fine of up to $50,000.

Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More, is a felony punishable upon conviction by imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More than $2,000 but less than $10,000, is a felony punishable upon conviction by imprisonment for up to five years.

False Statement or Misrepresentation in Connection with an Insurance Transaction, Value $50,000 or More, is a felony punishable upon conviction by imprisonment for up to ten years and/or a fine of not less than $20,000 nor more than $100,000.

Criminal Conspiracy is a felony punishable upon conviction by imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to $5,000.

“Through 15 indictments containing 75 charges against Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,492,888.31. As to Fleming, through one indictment containing 18 charges against him, the State Grand Jury has indicted Fleming for schemes to defraud victims of $3,623,431.95,” said AG Wilson.

Alex Murdaugh was previously suspended from practicing law in September 2021 and was indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company.

He was later indicted in November 2021, December 2021, and January 2022 by the State Grand Jury for 71 counts including breach of trust with fraudulent intent, obtaining property by false pretenses, money laundering, computer crimes, and forgery.

Meanwhile, Fleming was suspended from practicing of law on October 8, 2021. Fleming was not previously indicted in connection with the State Grand Jury’s investigation.

Murdaugh is currently in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.

This State Grand Jury investigation is being conducted by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.