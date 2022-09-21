GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two friends walk into a convenience store. One walked out $300,000 richer.

While accompanying a friend to buy a Powerball ticket, one Upstate resident purchased a scratch-off ticket worth $300,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Carolina Gold 110X ticket was purchased at the Garden Spot on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.

“You would think I’d be jumping up and down screaming, but I couldn’t,” the winner told lottery officials. “I was in complete shock.”

The winner said she is planning to share the prize with friends and family.

Lottery officials said this was the last top prize left in the Carolina Gold 100X game and that it has now ended.