ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A South Carolina woman was airlifted to the hospital following a “vicious dog attack” Monday morning.

According to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:30 a.m. to a house on Ball Road in Honea Path. Once on scene, deputies located the woman who was seriously injured.

Emergency Responders also arrived on the scene and began giving treatment, but the woman had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The family told FOX affiliate WHNS-TV that the victim, Kyleen Waltman, had to have both of her arms amputated and part of her colon removed. The family also says that she may have to have her esophagus removed.

Witnesses told deputies that three dogs were seen attacking the woman. Deputies said a witness was able to scare the dogs away.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to support her recovery.

Abbeville County Animal Control took possession of the dogs. This incident remains under investigation by the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville County Animal Control.