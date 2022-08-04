CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Are you ready to stock up before school returns this fall? A variety of items will be exempt from South Carolina’s 6% sales tax beginning Friday.

The S.C. Tax Free Weekend runs August 5-7, with items such as clothing, accessories, shoes, school supplies, backpacks and computers all exempt from the state Sales tax and any local taxes, according to the Department of Revenue.

The S.C. DOR said items that are tax-free include:

Clothing

Clothing accessories including, but not limited to, hats, scarves, hosiery, and handbags

Footwear

School supplies including, but not limited to, pens, pencils, paper, binders, notebooks, books, bookbags, lunchboxes, and calculators

Computers printers and printer supplies, and computer software

Bath wash cloths, blankets, bed spreads, bed linens, sheet sets, comforter sets, bath towels, shower curtains, bath rugs and mats, pillows, and pillow cases.

Items NOT tax-exempt include:

Sales of jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches

Sales of furniture

A sale of an item placed on layaway or similar deferred payment and delivery plan however described

Rental of clothing or footwear

A sale or lease of an item for use in a trade or business.

Tax Free Weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends Sunday night, officials said.