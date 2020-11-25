South Carolina store sells $350K lottery ticket, uses prize to fund community Thanksgiving

A feast for Thanksgiving dinner is shown in a file image taken on Nov. 2, 2007. (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A South Carolina convenience store got $3,500 after a local woman beat odds of one to 857,142.86 and won $350,000 off a scratch-off lottery ticket – now the store is using its earnings from selling the winning $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket to provide Thanksgiving meals for its community.

“We’re going to have a Thanksgiving dinner for all of my walk-in traffic and homeless people around here,” said Aggi Tarnowski, store manager of KP Food Mart in Anderson, South Carolina. “We’re cooking all the sides, turkeys, everything, the whole nine yards. The food is going to be free for all who need it.”

She and store supervisor Melissa Grimmette have divvied up the meal prep: Tarnowski is making macaroni and cheese, dressing, green bean casserole, and rolls, and Grimmette is going to fry turkeys.

“It started because Aggi wanted to (feed the community),” Grimmette said. “She has a lot of traffic and people coming in who need food. She gives away the biscuits and things after a certain time, so she already wanted to do this. Of course, having the extra funds, (the owners) figured they’d help out and match whatever we get. They’re really good about that.”

