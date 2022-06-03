WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Sen. Lindsey Graham wants military veterans to go through school security training to work at school districts, according to tweets Friday afternoon.

“We have hundreds of thousands of well-trained former military members who could bring a lot to the table in terms of school safety,” he tweeted. “ROTC instructors with firearms training should be allowed to possess weapons to enhance school security.”

He said he will be working to create a certification process for veterans to undergo the training.

The tweets come after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 school children and two adults dead and sparked renewed debates on gun control measures. Thursday night, President Joe Biden addressed the nation, asking for action to be taken.

“It is time to mobilize our retired and former service members who are willing to help secure our schools,” Graham said. “Our schools are soft targets. They contain our most valuable possession — our children, the future of our country — and must be protected.”

He ended his thread by stating that schools should have the same level of security focus as courthouses, banks and capitol buildings.