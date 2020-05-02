South Carolina restaurants prep for reopen

This weekend will be the last of South Carolina’s home or work order. Starting Monday, things will feel closer to normal than it has the past few weeks.

Friday’s announcement today still means some places cannot re-open just yet, but you’re likely to see more people out.

The past several weeks haven’t exactly been busy at Lake Wylie Brewing Company. They’ve been open, they’re taking carry-out orders, but the core of the business simply hasn’t been able to operate.

“It definitely takes a toll on business, but we’ve been able to pull together, bartender Kyle Ladieu said.

When FOX 46 spoke to Ladieu, he just found out the change that was just announced by the Governor. Come next week, people can be dining here at the restaurant.

“Having people back in here will definitely be a good thing.”

That is one of several things just approved by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, in a sweeping announcement.

“Effective May the 4th, I am removing the ‘home or work order’,” McMaster said during Friday’s news conference. “Also, I am removing the order to allow for outside dining at restaurants.”

It doesn’t mean everything is back to normal, though. Social distancing will still be in place.

“We understand this virus a lot more, and its capacity than when this began,” McMaster said.

The governor says the state may be ready for it, but the South Carolina restaurant and lodging association may have forced a hand on the new restaurant rule.

They announced this week they would’ve allowed outside dining with certain rules, with or without the governor’s permission. Despite that, restaurants are now seeing it as a sign of things slowly getting back to normal.

“It’s going to be a learning experience for restaurants and people going back out,” Ladieu said.

Hair salons can’t reopen just yet, along with any other close contact business. This is despite requests to do so by groups across the state. What the order in all this means, essentially, is that come Monday, everyone might be out of their house, but it doesn’t necessarily mean every place will be open.