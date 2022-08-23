DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district.

Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The district posted about the death on its Facebook page on Monday using Cook’s name, picture and title. She was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School.

Authorities arrested Kyle Church, 31, early Sunday morning after being called at about 3:15 a.m. to an address on Southwind Road, which is just outside Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Church has also been charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a statement Monday night that she was “saddened” by Cook’s death.

“Her colleagues and friends in the Dillon County School District 4 talk about the great work she did leading her school and the many impacts she had on her students and staff,” Spearman said. “My deepest condolences are with the entire Dillon school community as they grieve this loss.”