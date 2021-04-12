South Carolina police crack down on littering this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol and other transportation police plan a crackdown this week on litter.

State troopers will concentrate on people who throw trash out of their vehicles, while the State Transport Police will focus on litter and debris that fall out of commercial trucks, authorities said.

“We will be writing tickets for anyone we see littering,” aid State Transport Police Col. Dean Dill in a statement.

About 80% of littering in South Carolina is intentional, said Palmetto Pride who is organizing roadside trash pick up this week as part of the Great South Carolina Cleanup Week.

“In addition to trashing our roadways, litter or debris that falls from vehicles poses a serious traffic hazard,” Dill said.

Littering carries a fine of up to $100 or 30 days in jail and eight hours of community service . The fines increase if more than 15 pounds (7 kilograms) of trash is dumped.

Authorities also have a hotline to report littering at 1-877-7LITTER (1-877-754-8837). Callers will be asked for the license plate and the time and location of the littering.