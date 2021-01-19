South Carolina man who reportedly took selfie in U.S. Capitol charged

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina man has been charged in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said the FBI used photos, surveillance video, cell phone data and witnesses to bring charges against Andrew Hatley.

According to the filing, a tipster who’s known Hatley for years led investigators to a selfie of Hatley and an unidentified man in front of a statue of John C. Calhoun in the crypt of the U.S. Capitol building.

The FBI first received the first tip about two hours after rioters breached the Capitol, according to the filing.

According to the filing, an investigative analyst with the FBI found Hatley’s Facebook page, which included a post that stated, “It has come to my attention that there was someone who looks like me at the capitol. I’d like to set the record straight. I don’t have that kind of motivation for lost causes. I just don’t care enough anymore, certainly not enough for all that.”

A special agent also noted that a photo on the profile appears to show him wearing the same hat he was seen wearing in the selfie.

FBI investigators spoke to another witness who has a “close relationship” with Hatley, and who Hatley reported sent selfie to from inside the Capitol, the documents said. In addition, investigators learned that Hatley had shared his location with that witness via GPS tracking app “Life360.”

According to court documents, a search warrant showed Hatley’s phone was at the U.S. Capitol building during the riot.

Hatley is charged with four federal crimes, including entering a restricted building and knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct that impedes government business or aims to do so.

He faces up to 21 years in prison.