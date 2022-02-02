South Carolina man charged with violently assaulting and injuring child

MARION COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A South Carolina man has been arrested and charged with violently assaulting a child, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on September 15th on Academy Street in Mullins. An investigation was conducted and determined that Timothy Platt has physically assaulted a young child, striking the child in the head, face, chest, and back. Platt refused to provide medical care for the child and the child suffered for several hours, according to law enforcement.

He faces charges that include child abuse and inflicting bodily injury. It is unclear the relationship between the child and the suspect.

Platt was arrested, charged, and booked on Tuesday in Marion County.