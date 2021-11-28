South Carolina man charged with felony DUI after killing man on small motorbike

South Carolina

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South Carolina crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol tells local news outlets that 33-year-old Barney Louis Trotter of Pickens struck and killed 40-year-old Jodah Mullinax on Thursday.

Mullinax was riding a small motorbike and Trotter was following him on a road north of Pickens after sundown. Police say Mullinax slowed to turn when Trotter, driving a Dodge Charger, hit Mullinax.

The highway patrol said the bike hit an embankment and Mullinax, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown. Mullinax died before he could be taken to a hospital.

