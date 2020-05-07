South Carolina man among nine top nominees in the U.S. for BBQ Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 09: Pitmaster Rodney Scott and Jennifer Z. Cole attend the 10th Anniversary Big Apple Barbecue Sponsored By Southern Living on June 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Killian/Getty Images for Southern Living)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rodney Scott has been named a semi-finalist for the Barbecue Hall of Fame.

Scott, who owns Rodney Scott’s BBQ on King Street in downtown Charleston, is one of nine finalists for the honor.

Three individuals who have impacted the world of barbecue are inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame each year, according to a press release from the American Royal Association.

People from across the world send in their nominations for the honor, and this year, there were more than 60 included in the nomination process.

At the close of the nomination period, each individual nominated is reviewed by the Hall of Fame Nominating Committee and the list is reduced to the top nine who are then reviewed and voted on by eligible members of the BBQ Hall of Fame.

This year’s top 9 nominees include:

William (Bill) Arnold, Washington, MO

Joe Don Davidson, Stillwater & Broken Arrow, OK

Aaron Franklin, Austin, TX

Meathead Goldwyn, Chicago, IL

John Markus, London, OH (past) & Manhattan, NY (present)

Desiree Robinson, Memphis, TN

Rodney Scott, Charleston, SC

Darren Warth, Des Moines, IA

Lee Ann Whippen, Chicago, IL (past) & Tampa, FL (present)

The three 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees will be announced on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The Barbecue Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and events will take place during the 41st American Royal World Series of Barbecue held at the Kansas Speedway, September 18 – 20, 2020.

To learn more about the history of the Barbecue Hall of Fame visit barbecuehalloffame.com.