South Carolina lawmaker charged with misconduct, contributing to delinquency of minor

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawmaker in South Carolina has been indicted for misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The indictments against State Representative Richard Ansel Martin come from a Grand Jury in Newberry County, part of the district in which he serves.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said the first indictment alleges that Martin used his position as a state representative to try and influence an investigation at the Department of Social Services between December 4, 2019, and January 31, 2020.

The second alleges that Martin contributed to the delinquency of a minor by providing her with alcohol to drink while she was under the age of 21 in January 2019.

Martin was elected to serve District 40 in 2016, his term is set to expire next year.

According to AG Wilson’s office, Martin will be arraigned on December 14th in Newberry County.