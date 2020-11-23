South Carolina high school takes aim at different kind of competition

YORK, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There’s more to high school sports than football, basketball and baseball at Clover High School– clay target shooting as taken the school by storm.

The school just outside of York, South Carolina is one of only a handful of teams in the state with a clay target shooting team.

Coaches said the sport teaches its 24 athletes not only to improve their marksmanship but also how to be safe while handling a gun.

“When the parents and the coaches came to me early in the year, there were a lot of boxes that had to be checked off,” said Clover High principal Rod Ruth. “But I’m just blown away and so impressed with the coaches. The safety measures that put into place to make sure that this is run effectively, efficiently and safely.”

Parents said they hope the sport helps erase the stigma of guns while students do something they love.

The team will compete in both fall and spring. The school said there’s so much interest that they’re expecting even more students to sign up next season.

