South Carolina facing a new wave of evictions

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — For the majority of 2020, evictions were temporarily blocked by a federal moratorium.

Less than three months after those protections were dropped, courtrooms across the U.S. have been steadily filled with landlords trying to evict tenants who are behind on rent.

Even prior to the pandemic, South Carolina held the distinction for having one of the highest eviction rates in the nation.

“We’ve been seeing increases in people needing eviction defense services prior to the pandemic,” SC Legal Attorney Mark Fessler said. “2019 was bigger than 2018, the demand in 2020, even with the moratoriums was greater than in 2019 and that trend has continued.”

Housing experts say South Carolina’s history of having high eviction rates boils down to how easy it is for landlords to file and a lack of affordable housing.

“So many South Carolinians are paying more than 30% of their income on housing,” SC Housing Director of Communications Chris Winston said.

In 2019, the state had a 25.7% eviction rate according to Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

The situation has only gotten worse, especially among low to moderate-income households working minimum wage jobs.

“Even though a lot of those jobs have come back, a lot of the economy has come back, many of those residents still owe rent from months they’ve missed over the last 18 months,” Winston said.

Fessler said between September and October of this year, his office received the highest number of applications in years.

“Rental assistance is a great lifeline to thousands of people right now, when that goes away, I am concerned about what might happen,” Fessler said.

For more information about assistance programs, visit schousing.com.