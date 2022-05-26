(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — To help boaters prepare for a fun-filled holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural resources will be holding courtesy boat inspections at several public boat landings across the Palmetto State.

SCDNR said its officers will perform a “quick, but thorough” inspection to make sure boats have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration.

Inspections are voluntary and are not required before launching watercraft, officials added.

SCDNR said anyone that is found not to be in compliance will NOT be ticketed during the complimentary inspections.

Boat inspections will be held at the following times and locations over Memorial Day Weekend: