(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — To help boaters prepare for a fun-filled holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural resources will be holding courtesy boat inspections at several public boat landings across the Palmetto State.

SCDNR said its officers will perform a “quick, but thorough” inspection to make sure boats have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration.

Inspections are voluntary and are not required before launching watercraft, officials added.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

SCDNR said anyone that is found not to be in compliance will NOT be ticketed during the complimentary inspections.

Boat inspections will be held at the following times and locations over Memorial Day Weekend:

DateLandingTimeCounty
5/28Johnnie Causey Landing – ICW10 a.m.-NoonHorry
5/28Lake Murray Dam10 a.m.-NoonLexington
5/28Ebenezer Park – Lake Wylie10 a.m.-NoonYork
5/29River Forks Boat Ramp – Lake Hartwell10 a.m.-NoonAnderson
5/29Cypress Garden10 a.m.-NoonBerkeley
5/29Alex Harvin Landing -Lake Marion10 a.m.-NoonClarendon
5/29Easterling Landing – Lake Robinson10 a.m.-NoonDarlington
5/29Molly Creek Landing – Lake Wateree10 a.m.-NoonFairfield
5/29Greenwood State Park – Lake Greenwood10 a.m.-NoonGreenwood
5/30Lemon Island Boat Ramp10 a.m.-NoonBeaufort
5/30Wapoo Cut Landing – ICW10 a.m.-NoonCharleston
5/30Dom Landing – Lake Thurmond10 a.m.-NoonMcCormick
5/30Twelve Mile Landing – Lake Hartwell10 a.m.-NoonPickens