South Carolina deputy, K-9 hospitalized after crash

CHEROKEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff said a deputy and a K-9 were hospitalized after a crash Sunday morning.

A release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident happened around 7:10 a.m. Sunday morning near the intersection of Logan Street and Floyd Baker Boulevard in Gaffney.

The sheriff’s office said that shortly beforehand, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a fleeing vehicle for speeding on Interstate 85. After a brief pursuit, the pursuit was terminated by SCHP. Moments later, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle off of Northbound Interstate 85 near Exit 95 and pursued the vehicle onto SC 18 to U.S. Highway 29.

“Deputies continued the pursuit toward Cowpens on US 29 and terminated the pursuit at the Spartanburg County Line,” the sheriff’s office said.

During that pursuit, another vehicle disregarded a traffic signal at the aforementioned intersection, and the deputy lost control of the vehicle before striking a utility pole and overturning.

Cherokee County Deputy Sardarius Henderson was treated and released from the hospital Sunday afternoon with minor injuries. The K-9, Loki, was transported to an emergency veterinarian clinic and will undergo surgery on Monday, July 5.

Cherokee County K-9 Loki (Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office0

Cherokee County Deputy Sardarius Henderson and K-9 Loki (Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office0

Sheriff Steve Mueller released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Throughout today we have been flooded with calls, texts and emails of concern for Deputy Sardarius Henderson and his K-9 partner Loki. I want to thank everyone for the prayers and concern shown to the officers involved. As Sheriff, I am very proud of the entire crew of officers working under the leadership of Lieutenant Brad Duckett this morning. The entire crew rallied around Deputy Henderson. I appreciate how they handled the situation today. It was a very emotional morning and day for the entire crew yet they continued to answer calls with dedication and professionalism. You truly see the bond officers have for each other when something bad or tragic occurs. To the entire crew, I appreciate how they all responded in the face of adversity this morning! Again, I’m blessed that we have so many great officers and dedicated personnel within the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. This morning was tough but watching each of our officers made me proud! They all are truly dedicated professionals!!”

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.