South Carolina could get spot as first presidential primary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)—The idea to give South Carolina the spot as first presidential primary has been tossed around for a few years now, but with Jaime Harrison, previously the Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, becoming the new Chairman of the National Democratic Party, some say it might actually happen.

“South Carolina brings much-needed diversity. Iowa, New Hampshire votes aren’t really that representative of National Democratic voters,” said Gibbs Knotts, a political science professor at College of Charleston.

South Carolina also provided much needed momentum for Joe Biden when he needed it most.

“Joe Biden was not doing very well, he didn’t do very well in Iowa, New Hampshire, but he ends up winning South Carolina, and that propelled him to the nomination and ultimately to the presidency,” Knotts said. “I think that’s just such a good illustration of how important South Carolina is.”

The chair of the York County Democratic Party said he is hopeful the state could get chosen as the first spot for the primary.

“I know Jaime Harrison has found this to be a promising potential for many years. So if Jaime ends up pulling this off, and as DNC chair, it’s, it’s his call as much as anybody else’s. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised snd I think it’s probably a good idea,” said John Kraljevich, chair of York County Democratic Party.

If South Carolina was chosen it would be a huge victory for the state.

“I think it would just, you know, probably double, triple quadruple the amount of attention South Carolina would get, it would have a huge economic impact on our state. local television stations, of course, would love it, because that’s more ad revenue, and so I think there’s a lot of opportunity,” Knotts said.