South Carolina Aquarium welcomes to new otters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium is introducing two of its newest residents – North American river otters!

The one-year-old brothers, who have not yet been named, come to the South Carolina Aquarium from Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan.

According to the SC Aquarium, otters are social animals, and as longtime companions and resident otters Ace and Stono age, animal care staff determined new male otters would bring some new playful energy to the river otter habitat.

“In the event that either Ace or Stono pass from old age, new otters would be necessary for companionship,” the aquarium said.

We'd like to take a moment to introduce you to… our two new river otters! These one-year-old brothers are an excellent addition to our senior otter duo, Ace and Stono.

Leaders with the aquarium say that while they’re still in the introductory process, the new otters are doing great in their new home. “Right now, each pair can see the other when inside, but they are still in separate enclosures,” they said.

The South Carolina Aquarium said they would love your help choosing names for the new otters. Keep an eye on their social media channels for a link to vote on your favorite names.