SLED investigating after deadly officer-involved shooting in South Carolina

UPDATE – 9:55 P.M. The Horry County Deputy Coroner confirms the officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon was deadly.

Deputy coroner, Darris Fowler, says the man died at Grand Strand Medical Center.

The cause of death will be released after an autopsy next week. The deceased has not been identified.

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – SLED is investigating after a reported officer-involved shooting in Horry County.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety tells News13, a S.C. state trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop near SC 905 and SC 22 for an equipment violation.

When the trooper tried to stop the car, it sped away traveling north on 905 leading to a brief pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing into a utility building on McNeil Chapel Road, according to the SCDPS.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot and “a struggle ensued,” when the trooper attempted to place the suspect under arrest.

SLED and SCDPS confirm the trooper shot the suspect during this confrontation.

The trooper was taken to Conway Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and no further information was released about his condition.

It is standard protocol in most South Carolina jurisdictions for SLED agents to investigate officer-involved shootings.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard agency protocol following an officer involved-shooting, pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to SLED, this was the 28th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; two involved the SCHP.