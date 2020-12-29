SLED investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Charleston County

by: Steven Poeling

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) –  The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigates an officer-involved shooting in Charleston County. 

Officials say Charleston Police Department officers responding to a domestic violence call Tuesday morning exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

The officers shot the suspect and the suspect later died.

The deceased’s identity has not yet been released.

One officer wearing a ballistic vest was shot in the chest but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There were no other reports of injuries.

SLED continues to investigate.

According to SLED, this is the 49th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. It is the second this year involving the Charleston Police Department. 

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Charleston Police Department.

