SLED: Armed man shot and killed during confrontation with deputy in South Carolina

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The SC Law Enforcement Division is investigating after they said an armed man was shot and killed during a confrontation with a deputy from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been identified as Abdul Timmons, 27, of Florence.

SLED said they conduct officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved. They said their goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible.

SLED said they plan to conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter and collect all relevant evidence, and will forensically test such evidence as needed.

This remains an ongoing investigation. This incident in Florence County was the first officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022. In 2021, there were 40 officer-involved shootings in the state.