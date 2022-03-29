MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A sight-seeing helicopter landed in a Myrtle Beach parking lot and then rolled into the bushes Saturday, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The helicopter that crashed was a Robinson R44 helicopter registered to Executive Helijets, according to the FAA.

Myrtle Beach firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to an incident involving a helicopter in the AVX Corp. parking lot near 17th Avenue South, the department said in a Facebook post. There was one flight crew member and three passengers on board at the time of the crash, according to the FAA.

No injuries were reported.

According to FlightAware, the most-recent flight listed for that aircraft indicates the flight lasted for eight minutes. The flight looped over the ocean and returned to the airport, which is similar to the helicopter’s other flights.

No other information was immediately available.