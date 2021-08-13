Sheriff: Inmates break window, start fire, threaten officers in Lancaster County cellblock

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Six inmates at the Lancaster County Detention Center are accused of creating a disturbance Thursday night when they refused to return to their cells and threatened officers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lancaster County deputies said they were called to the detention center around 7:50 p.m. Thursday to help corrections officers with a disturbance in a cellblock that held six people.

Authorities said the incident began when two inmates had assaulted a third. Corrections officers ordered all six to return to their individual cells, but they refused.

Officers said some of them broke a window at the top of a wall and poured soap and water on the floor while threatening to arm the officers if they entered the cell block.

Officials said they also lit papers, books and fabric items on fire causing smoke.

When officers saw one of the inmates bleeding heavily from what they believed was an intentional cut from a piece of broken glass, the decision was made to enter the cellblock. He was treated by EMS personnel and flown to a medical facility. He is expected to recover.

Officers were also able to take the remaining five people into custody without incident. Three of them voiced medical complaints and were taken to a medical facility to be examined. All three were cleared to return to the detention center.

“Events like this in correctional facilities are extremely dangerous,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our corrections officers responded quickly and appropriately and requested assistance which arrived promptly.”

The sheriff’s office said no munitions were used by officers and they did not use K9 units.

Fire officials said the detention center was not structurally damaged by the fire.

The incident is being investigated by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said appropriate changes will be made once the investigation is complete.