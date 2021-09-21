Sheriff: Car death of twin boys in SC was ‘tragic accident,’ no charges filed

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department updated the public on Tuesday about the deaths of twin boys earlier this month, saying no charges have been filed.

According to the Associated Press, twin 20-month-old boys were found inside a vehicle the parking lot at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood.

Bryson and Brayden McDaniel appeared to have been in the SUV since the morning and likely died from exposure to the heat, Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford said at a news conference. .

The boys appeared well taken care of and were enrolled at the daycare, Rutherford said.

“We have two very distraught parents,” she said.

After a three-week long investigation, RCSD and the coroner’s office held a press conference Tuesday, saying the solicitor’s office decided no charges will be filed.

According to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott, the father of the children thought he dropped them off at daycare before going to work. When he returned, he realized they’d been left in the car.

Lott says the father was under a lot of work stress and that the case is a “tragic, horrible accident.”

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Sheriff Lott said. “Everybody that’s been involved in this case has been touched by it…I just ask people to pray. This family needs prayer, their life will never be the same.”

RCSD, Richland County Coroner’s Office and the solicitor’s office investigated the case.