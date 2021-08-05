Shark bites lifeguard on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island

South Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by Dr. Greg Skomal in January 2021 shows a shortfin mako shark. In a study published on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, researchers found the abundance of oceanic sharks and rays has dropped more than 70% between 1970 and 2018. (Greg Skomal via AP)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A lifeguard on Barrington Beach was bitten by a shark Tuesday morning and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was bitten on his chest around 11:45 a.m. Firefighters responded to the Palmetto Dunes resort on 65 Ocean Lane. The man was treated on the beach.

Several deep lacerations on the man’s torso were deemed “serious” but non-life-threatening.

The lifeguard was checking out water conditions and currents.

He was then flown to Savannah for further treatment. No further details were released.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories