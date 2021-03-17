Sexual orientation back in South Carolina hate crime bill

FILE – In this June 14, 2016, file photo, Filipino members of the LGBQT community stand around a rainbow flag with a heart-shaped symbol during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the Orlando, Fla. mass shooting at the University of the Philippines campus in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. The first study of its kind has found that people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer or gender non-confirming are nearly four times as likely to be victims of violent crime than those outside such communities. Although other research has long shown that LGBQT people and gender minorities are disproportionately affected by crime, the study published in Science Advances on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, looked at data that has only been collected since 2016, making for the first comprehensive and national study to examine the issue. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina lawmakers have added back protections for gay or transgender people to a hate crime bill, five days after removing them.

But they then voted to remove stalking and harassment from the crimes that could add an extra hate crime penalty, leaving the proposal only to deal with violent offenses

The bill passed the House Judiciary Committee 23-0 on Tuesday and now heads to the House floor.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard, a Charleston Democrat, has pushed for a state hate crime bill since nine black church members were killed in a racist attack at a Charleston church in 2015. He said removing non-violent offenses from the proposal is troubling.

But he agreed with Republican leaders that the key was to get the bill to the House floor and approved before an April 10 deadline, after which the proposal would be nearly impossible to pass.

“We changed it back once. We can keep fighting as long as it is alive,” Gilliard said.

LGBTQ groups were stunned Thursday when sexual orientation and gender were removed from other factors such as race, religion or disability in determining if a hate crime has been committed. There was little discussion as those factors were added back in.

South Carolina, Arkansas and Wyoming are the only states in the U.S. without a hate crime law. Business leaders in South Carolina have made passing one their top priorities.

Republican leaders are juggling the desires of the business community and the fears of some of their more conservative members that the bill could infringe on religious groups. They worry they could be charged with stalking or harassment when they speak out against homosexuality or abortion.

Hate needs to be fought no matter whether it leads to a horrific killing or racist or anti-Semitic vandalism, Rep. Weston Newton said.

“I believe in it. I think it needs to move forward,” the Bluffton Republican said of the bill. “But sausage making isn’t pretty.”

The Democrats who sponsored the bill have threatened to vote against it if it’s watered down. Rep. Beth Bernstein reluctantly decided not to oppose the amendment removing stalking and harassment from the bill.