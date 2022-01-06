(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham condemned the actions taken by Capitol rioters Thursday on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, while accusing President Joe Biden of attempting to “resurrect a failed presidency” during a speech in Washington, D.C.

President Biden said “democracy was attacked” on January 6, placing blame on former President Donald Trump.

“We saw it with our own eyes,” Biden said at Statuary Hall. “For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol, but they failed.”

“This was an armed insurrection. They were looking to deny the will of the people. They were looking to subvert the Constitution,” Biden said. “This is about making sure the past isn’t buried. That’s the only way forward.”

Biden accused Trump of spreading a “web of lies” and he couldn’t accept that he lost.

Senator Lindsey Graham’s full statement:

“I still cannot believe that a mob was able to take over the United States Capitol during such a pivotal moment – certifying a presidential election. It would have been so easy for terrorists to boot strap onto this protest and wreak even further destruction on the U.S. Capitol. Regardless of the reason for the assault on the Capitol, to lose control in such a fashion twenty years after 9/11 is stunning.

“Those who defiled the Capitol on January 6 are being prosecuted, as they should be. I have consistently condemned the attack and have urged that those involved be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I hold the same views of those who attacked the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon and committed other acts of violence throughout our nation.

“Those responsible for Capitol security, including our political leaders, must also be held accountable. We still do not know who planted the pipe bombs on Capitol Hill the night of January 5. We still do not know why our Capitol was not adequately defended before President Trump spoke.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude and appreciation to the Capitol Police officers who bravely risked their lives to protect the Capitol. They were placed in a terrible position, without adequate reinforcements, but did their best to protect an overwhelmed Capitol.

“Finally, President Biden and Vice President Harris’s speeches today were an effort to resurrect a failed presidency more than marking the anniversary of a dark day in American history. Their brazen attempts to use January 6 to support radical election reform and changing the rules of the Senate to accomplish this goal, will not succeed. The so-called voting rights acts they are pushing are a liberal Democrat federal takeover of our election systems which constitutionally reside with the states.

“The Biden Presidency, one year after January 6, is in free fall not because of the attack on our Capitol, but because of failed policies and weak leadership. The Biden Administration seems to be incapable of dealing with the challenges America faces, and their efforts to politicize January 6 will fall flat.”