Search for South Carolina girl who disappeared 35 years ago restarts

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A special team of state and federal agents joined Lexington County deputies this week to try to solve the mystery of a 4-year-old girl who disappeared from her bedroom 35 years ago.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon asked FBI and State Law Enforcement Division agents who specialize in missing children cases to come back to Jessica Gutierrez’s Lexington neighborhood to question neighbors, look for clues and review evidence in the case.

“This is a team of highly trained and experienced experts on missing children cases,” Koon said in a statement.

Jessica’s mother said the girl was gone when family members woke up on June 6, 1986 and a massive search of several days did not find her. She has not been seen since.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released an age-progressed photo of what the girl might look like today.

The sheriff said the community can still be a big help in solving the case even after 35 years.

“Even if you have been interviewed before or if you have never talked to law enforcement, now is the time to come forward if you have information that can help us,” Koon said.