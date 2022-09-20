NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several students were injured Tuesday morning during a crash involving a Charleston County school bus in North Charleston.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an occupied school bus hitting a building off East Montague Avenue just before 8:00 a.m.

Christian Rainey, Assistant Chief and Public Information Officer for the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) said they were notified that the bus struck a student before colliding with a building.

A spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), Harve Jacobs, said an investigation revealed the bus was coming off Luella Avenue onto Montague Avenue when the driver lost control of the bus, struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk, and then hit the business.

At the scene, emergency crews immediately began to assist the students involved – which included elementary-aged students on the bus and high schoolers outside of the bus.

Four out of the eight students on the bus and the adult driver were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.

Rainey said a high school student was struck by the school bus and another high schooler was struck by debris. They were also taken to a local hospital and are expected to be okay.

“The pedestrian who was struck was a 15 year old who suffered minor injuries,” said Jacobs. “Another teenager was struck by a falling tree branch as a result of the collision and had minor injuries. Both teens were taken to MUSC.”

The North Charleston Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.

The North Charleston Fire Department and Building Department are working to strengthen the building before the bus can be removed.