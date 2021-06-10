SCDOT confirms worker killed, 2 others injured in crash

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina Department of Transportation worker has died and two others are injured after a crash in Greenwood County Thursday morning, SCDOT confirmed.

The crash happened on US 178 near Scotts Ferry Road, according to SCHP.

The driver of the other vehicle crossed the center line and struck the SCDOT vehicle head-on, the department said. The crew was on the way to a work site.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Charles Barry Kennedy, of McCormick.

SCDOT released a statement:

Mr. Kennedy had been employed by SCDOT since February of 2020. Two other members of the crew in the vehicle were injured and transported to a local hospital. Our hearts are broken again as we suffer through another death of an SCDOT Team member and two more who were injured. Our hearts go out to the families. They can be sure that SCDOT will support them in any way possible. Mr. Kennedy resided with his family in McCormick. He leaves behind his wife Mary, a son and a daughter and a number of grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman, and a racing fan. He also enjoyed playing golf with his SCDOT teammates at the McCormick Country Club. Family and friends described him as having a great sense of humor, easy to get along with, and very helpful. Those close to him said he was the type of man who ‘never met a stranger.’ SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall

Hall added, “The SCDOT Team will be praying for the victims and families of this crash. We would ask the public to take a moment to remember them, especially Chuck Kennedy and his family.”

The M.A.I.T unit is assisting in the investigation.

