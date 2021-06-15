SC Supreme Court rules sex offender law unconstitutional

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Right now South Carolina lawmakers are rushing against time after the Supreme Court’s decision. Meantime, an attorney says their ruling is long overdue.

Attorney Lori Murray represents criminals charged with sex offenses in South Carolina. She says after the Supreme Court’s ruling deeming the state’s lifetime sex offender registration requirement unconstitutional her clients now have a fighting chance at rebuilding their lives.

“We have a chance now to get most of these small-time offenders off the list,” Murray said. “Lifetime registration for a sex offender is like a death sentence. It doesn’t go away. And it is patently unfair, you are lumping someone in who might have an indecent exposure with someone who molested a child.”

Justices say offenders who demonstrate a low risk of reoffending should be able to petition a judge to have their names taken off the lifetime registry.

South Carolina has one of the toughest registry laws in the country. The Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act monitors and tracks sex offenders. It recommends up to 25 years based on the offense level but South Carolina requires offenders to register for a lifetime.

Murray says that can hinder them from getting a job, force them to stay away from schools and impact where they live. Young offenders are key to the conversation. “All of these people on this list have been on there for a lifetime and waiting for a chance to get out. And until now, we have had no way to get them out,” Murray said.

Representative John King is one lawmaker representing York County. He submitted house bill 3044 and says it would eliminate the names of offenders from the registry. Offenders would have to show good behavior after 10 years and seek a decision from a judge. But it wouldn’t expunge the charge. “I believe there are some things that we will have to work out for those people who may have been in high school,” King said. “People who have done acts against children should have to register.”

Right now more than 13,000 people are registered as sex offenders in the palmetto state and officials say with delays from the pandemic they’re expecting a backlog of these cases in the coming months. In a statement SLED who helps prosecute sex crime cases says they’re “reviewing the decision and deciding whether or not to petition the supreme court for rehearing to address concerns.” Right now South Carolina lawmakers have 12 months to come up with a statute for the justices to review.

Representative King says he’s confident they will have one by then. “Any citizen who has to register right now can go before the court and say, listen, you have ruled that this is unconstitutional,” King said. “So if the state has not acted on this. I’m asking the court to make that decision, the court may come up with a decision that we as legislators don’t agree with.”