SC Senator files bill to eliminate stops, arrests based on marijuana smell

SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Senator Deon Tedder is pushing a bill that would prevent law enforcement from stopping, seizing, and arresting someone based off the smell of marijuana alone. He hopes that it gets passed, and keeps people from being booked into jail.

“We have no federal framework for cannabis being legal in this country. It’s sort of insane.”

South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace wants to legalize marijuana at the federal level. As she fights to do that, Senator Tedder filed a bill that would stop officers from searching your car based on the odor of marijuana.

“Now that we have hemp that is legal in South Carolina, you have things such as Delta8, hemp flower, CBD, you have things that people can purchase legally at stores and these products smell and look like marijuana. So those people who are legally exercising their rights should not be subject to search just based on a smell or sniff alone,” Tedder told Queen City News in a Zoom interview Wednesday.

He’s a criminal defense lawyer; he says he often sees officers cite the smell of marijuana in their reports.

He says he’s spoken to other lawyers and even some prosecutors that agree that this is a good bill because they see it often.

“This doesn’t legalize marijuana… if an officer sees or suspects someone driving under the influence, they still can do the proper protocols to handle that,” he said.

Another reason for the filing of the bill is because of racial profiling.

“It eliminates what I call a fishing expedition, for officers may pull you for not using your turn signal, then they use this language of they smelled marijuana to ultimately get into your vehicle to search for random things.”

So far, Tedder says he’s received support from his party and he’s working on bipartisan support. He says he’s spoken to constituents in his district who support this bill and think it’s time for something like this

In Rock Hill, it has received mixed reviews.

“I don’t feel like that’s right, I feel like if they don’t smell weed, they shouldn’t be able to search your car. I think it’s violating your constitutional right.”

“I feel like they should only be able to arrest you or search you if you’re doing something wrong, doing something bad in the community. You can’t base just a smell.”

Tedder says the bill would provide protections for people and their rights and provide some guidelines for law enforcement as well.