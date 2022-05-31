SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – School security is on the minds of parents and school officials in the wake of the tragedy in Texas, but a South Carolina law is preventing retired police officers from returning to work at schools, while still earning their retirement pension.

School officials everywhere are concerned by the images and details out of Uvalde, Texas one week after a gunman rushed inside an elementary school and shot and killed 19 children and two adults.

“It certainly hurts across the country whether you’re a school official or a parent,” said Bryan Vaughn, Director of Communications and Safety for the Lancaster County School District.

Lancaster County Schools are evaluating their security plans.

“We have the threat of someone coming in from the outside, which is a concern, especially in elementary schools,” said Vaughn.

The district is doing more than just making sure doors are locked.

They want to get more police officers in schools with a resource officer in every elementary school.

“One thing we were hoping for is that we could get retirees, recently retired officers.

But that’s almost an impossible sell right now because a school spokesperson says a state law handcuffs school districts from recruiting recently retired police officers by preventing the retirees from earning both a salary and their retirement checks at the same time.

“They can only make so much money and their retirement is turned off,” said Vaughn.

Schools are hoping lawmakers will pass the state budget, which they say has a proviso exempting retired law enforcement officers from the retirement pension cap.

“Having that police officer on every campus would be a tremendous help for us,” said Vaughn. “That helps us keep schools safer.”

A spokesperson for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, a Republican, sent Queen City News the following statement:

Here’s a passage from the executive budget: “In addition, this budget includes a proviso removing the $10,000 retirement cap for anyone enrolled in PORS, which limits the pay of retirees who return to work for state or local agencies. In previous budgets, Governor McMaster has pledged to place a school resource officer in every school, in every county – all day, every day. Removing this cap will incentivize retired law enforcement to return to work in schools and in other law enforcement organizations to help us ensure that all our people are safe.”

As you can see, getting retired officers back into law enforcement as School Resource Officers has long been a priority of the governor’s. In fact, under the governor’s leadership since 2018, we have more than doubled the number of schools in South Carolina that have a dedicated school resource officer. In 2018, 406 schools has SROs. Estimates suggest we’ll have more than 900 schools with an SRO next year.

Now, as an update: different versions of the proviso were included in the House and Senate budgets. The governor’s office is optimistic that the governor will be able to sign it into law when the General Assembly passes a budget, which is expected to happen when they come back into session in a few weeks.