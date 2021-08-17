SC school resource officer accused of sending explicit messages to teen

Yusef Kelly (From: Pickens Co. Detention Center)

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A former Easley Police officer is accused of sending explicit messages and photos to an underage person while working as a school resource officer.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 38-year-old Yusef Kelly was working at Easley High School when the incidents happened in 2020.

Warrants state that Kelly sent a 16-year-old sexually explicit messages and pictures.

Kelly is charged with Misconduct in Office, Solicitation of a Minor, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Disseminating Obscene Material to a Person Under the Age of 18, according to SLED.

Kelly was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center on Monday.

