SC school resource officer accused of sending explicit messages to teen

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A former Easley Police officer is accused of sending explicit messages and photos to an underage person while working as a school resource officer.
According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 38-year-old Yusef Kelly was working at Easley High School when the incidents happened in 2020.
Warrants state that Kelly sent a 16-year-old sexually explicit messages and pictures.
Kelly is charged with Misconduct in Office, Solicitation of a Minor, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Disseminating Obscene Material to a Person Under the Age of 18, according to SLED.
Kelly was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center on Monday.
