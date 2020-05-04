SC residents in seven counties can now register for FEMA assistance after April storms

Storm damage in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Residents in seven South Carolina counties may now apply for federal aid after severe weather rolled across the state in April, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division announced Saturday.

At the request of Governor McMaster, President Trump declared a disaster for the severe storms on April 12-13. Residents who suffered storm damage in the following counties may now register for disaster assistance through FEMA:

Aiken

Colleton

Hamptom

Marlboro

Oconee

Orangeburg

Pickens

FEMA Individual Assistance can help people with eligible storm-related costs not covered by insurance, SCEMD said in a news release. Insurance benefits must be exhausted before getting federal help.

Residents who suffered damage in seven counties due to severe storms on April 13, 2020 are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Visit https://t.co/hja5HlBeZD and https://t.co/J3bs5wRCmq for details. #sctweets #scwx #Tornado pic.twitter.com/YeikaIH40B — SCEMD (@SCEMD) May 2, 2020

President Trump has also approved federal aid to supplement state and local agency efforts in the following eight counties:

Barnwell

Colleton

Georgetown

Hampton

Oconee

Orangeburg

Pickens

Under the FEMA Public Assistance Program, affected local governments along with certain non-profits can apply for federal dollars to pay 75 percent of approved costs for certain things. Examples include emergency measures, debris removal and road repair related to the storm.

The division of the remaining 25 percent is determined later on, SCEMD said.

This is welcome news for the communities affected by the tornadoes. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for the disaster declaration. https://t.co/RAUYbEL5r1 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 2, 2020

The declaration also makes cost-shared funding available for the state on approved projects that reduce future disaster risks. This money is available to state agencies, local governments and certain non-profit organizations for a wide variety of potential projects determined to be eligible.

Residents can register for FEMA assistance in one of three ways:

· Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov

· Online by downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download the app, visit: fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.

· Call 800-621-3362. Residents who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available.

· Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

