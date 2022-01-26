SC police officer arrested in NC, booked on numerous charges

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney Police officer was arrested in North Carolina early Saturday morning.

The Gaffney Police Department said Dillion Lee Haney was arrested by the Cherokee Tribal Police.

Haney was taken to the Jackson County Detention in North Carolina and booked on numerous charges. The description of those charges was not immediately known.

On Monday, Chief Gerald Knight fired Haney after gathering more information from NC authorities.

“It is the policy of this law enforcement agency that all officers shall conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects high ethical standards consistent with the values and mission established by this agency and expectations of the community it serves”, Chief Knight said.

Haney was hired by the Gaffney Police Department in January of 2021.