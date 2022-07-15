GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Peach Festival kicks off Friday evening in Gaffney.

The festival began in 1978 when volunteers gathered and spent hours preparing and baking the world’s largest peach pie.

Since then, the festival has changed every year. This year’s Peach Festival will begin with a Kick Off Party from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in Jolly Park.

On Saturday evening, you can go back to Jolly Park at 5 p.m. for a concert with headliner Jon Langston. A time of worship will be held Sunday evening at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Gaffney.

The festival continues next weekend with a Mug Bog on July 23 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Mug Bog passes are $15.

Most day passes for the festival are $10 and can be bought at the gate. For more information about the festival, click here.